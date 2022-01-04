Stonecrest mayor says he will resign

After another historic year for better or for worse in Austin, Mayor Steve Adler said “it's been a while” since he last had a conversation with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.Adler sat down for an interview with Axios Austin, in which he broke down issues the city faced throughout 2021. Among the continued COVID response, plummeting affordability, winter freeze and homelessness crisis, Adler said he doesn’t have open communication with the governor.The pair frequently sparred over mask mandates, the response to Winter Storm Uri and the homelessness crisis over the last year, with little to no interfacing.“It's been a while since...
