Stonecrest mayor says he will resign

MILWAUKEE — After 17 years leading Milwaukee city government, Mayor Tom Barrett has resigned his office. He left City Hall just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. "It's obviously sometimes a surreal experience as you're leaving a job that you love so much, but I can honestly tell you this is the hardest job I've ever had in my life and it's the most rewarding job I've ever had in my life and I'm leaving this job with optimism for this city," he said.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO