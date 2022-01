As Tennesseans prepare to make end of year and holiday season charitable contributions, Secretary of State Tre Hargett cautions donors to be wary of scams. "This time of year, as we enjoy the holidays and look to the New Year, many Tennesseans are planning to support their community through charitable giving," said Hargett. “It’s important to be diligent to make sure a charitable organization is legitimate before writing a check or donating online and we have resources that can help."

