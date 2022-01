The University of Oregon has a growing number of esports teams and players, with “Valorant” attracting both fans and players. Esports is a growing form of competition in which players or teams of players compete within a multiplayer video game, often within tournaments. In the case of “Valorant,” teams of five clash against one another with high-octane abilities and swift gunfights to secure an objective. Having a varsity and junior varsity team with a women’s team soon to come, the UO “Valorant” teams are preparing to enter 2022 with more popularity than ever.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO