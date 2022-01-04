ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 numbers in Australia multiply at an alarming rate.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia overall soars with the Virus hit. South Australia recorded 3247 new Covid...

Fortune

South Africa’s government thinks the country’s Omicron wave may have already peaked as it lifts a night-time curfew

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, South Africa’s government lifted its national night-time curfew as the country's Omicron-driven wave of infections appears to be receding. Effective immediately, establishments like bars can remain open and people can gather between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 at alarming rate, data shows

Cases of COVID-19 in children reached nearly 200,000 cases in the week leading up to Christmas – and new numbers from the American Academy of Pediatrics show those numbers jumped by 60% the following week, topping 300,000 cases. These cases are now leading to record hospitalizations of children with COVID-19 in nine states. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2022.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Australia#Covid#Multiply#Testing Centers#Icu
CNBC

Australia Covid numbers surge as omicron outbreak strains domestic politics

Australia recorded another surge in Covid-19 infections on Tuesday as an outbreak of the highly infectious omicron variant disrupted a staged reopening of the economy. The omicron variant began to spread in Australia just as the country got underway with its plan to reopen after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Australia Should Follow New Zealand and the US to Reduce Smoking

The New Zealand government announced the Smokefree Aotearoa Action Plan on December 9th. The plan aims to reduce the smoking population in the country to less than 5 percent from the current 13 percent. It also plans to ensure that young adults never take up smoking and reduce the number...
AUSTRALIA
industryglobalnews24.com

Mass Bee Kill in Australia Raises Chemical Concerns

Many beekeepers in Australia would take their bees to the Sunraysia region in winters to help in the pollination of almond farms. Almost 277,000 hives are placed on almond orchards all over Australia during blossom season. However, some beekeepers have started keeping their bees at home due to the risk...
AGRICULTURE
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand Fears Surge in Covid Cases

A Thai health official announced on Wednesday that the country was considering imposing strict restrictions ahead of the rising wave of the Omicron variant. Measures to limit mass gatherings and placing a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants are being considered to avoid the surge in the number of coronavirus infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia's New South Wales sees deadliest day of pandemic

Australia’s New South Wales state reported 16 deaths on Sunday in its deadliest day of the pandemic, even as it relaxed rules to allow some essential workers in isolation to return to work if they are asymptomatic.Just over 30,000 new cases were reported in Australia’s most populous state, forcing those people to join more than 200,000 others in isolation.No statistics are kept to determine how many of those are essential workers in the food and manufacturing sectors. But some employers say up to half of their workers have been furloughed after coming into contact with a positive case.Shoppers have...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNBC

Australia clocks record number of Covid-19 cases, overloading testing system

Australian Covid-19 cases soared to a pandemic record on Tuesday as the omicron variant ripped through most of the country, driving up hospitalization rates as the testing regime buckled under lengthy wait times and stock shortages. Hospitalizations, another closely watched measure, are higher than at any other time in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Some virus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges

Australia’s most populous state reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries on Friday as COVID-19 cases surged to another new record.New South Wales reported 38,625 new cases, prompting Premier Dominic Perrottet to announce regulations banning dancing and singing in pubs and nightclubs, and delaying non-urgent surgeries until mid-February.Hospitalizations reached 1,738 in the state on Friday and health authorities warned that the number could spike to 4,700 or even 6,000 in a worst-case scenario within the next month. Hospitals already are under strain as around 3,800 medical professionals are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.Perrottet acknowledged “it has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Australian share market elevates

The energy and mining sector boosts the Australian economy. The Energy stocks were among the top gainers of rise in the Australia’s rise. The oil prices were tracked and it gained overnight on hopes of demand recovery in 2022. An overall rise of 2.7 per cent was to noted and is said the be the biggest one-day gain since 23rd Nov 2021..
ECONOMY

