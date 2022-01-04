Celebrity parents Ryan Gosling is giving fans an idea of how is his private life Eva Mendes’ husband and father of Esmeralda and Amada talks life during the coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Gosling is giving fans an idea of how is his private life. The husband of Eva Mendes and father of Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, opened up with British GQ, revealing life during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and if his daughters have seen any of his movies.

The 41-year-old actor told the publication that he and his wife are always looking for ways to create memories with their daughters. “Kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to,” he said.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are pictured with their two daughters in a rare family sighting. The Hollywood A-listers, looked like any other all-American parents while driving around their Los Feliz neighborhood with youngsters Esmeralda, and Amada in the back seat.

Gosling also said that Esmeralda and Amada had a challenging time not seeing their friends; however, he and Eva do the impossible to keep them busy and entertained. “Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best,” he told the magazine, adding he and Mendes did “more acting in quarantine than in our films. Tougher crowd, though.”

During quarantine, people had more free time to watch movies and tv shows, but Gosling said it was not the case with his daughters because they were too young to separate fantasy and reality. According to British GQ, when Esmeralda watched Gosling filming a fight scene with Harrison Ford on Blade Runner 2049, she yelled, “You’re winning.” After interrupting the take, Ford asked her, “What about me?”

Actor Ryan Gosling looks dapper in a gray suit as he walks around on the set of his new movie The Gray Man. The story is about an assassin -The Gray Man- who gets pursued by other assassins. Gosling plays the films title character.

Although Gosling’s kids used to think he worked on the moon while portraying Neil Armstrong in First Man, now they understand a little bit better his work. “Yeah. I think they finally figured it out… that my name is actually ‘The Gray Man’ and I‘m an assassin for the CIA,” he said, referring to his latest project, The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page.

The parents are very protective of their daughter’s privacy, and they don’t post pictures of them on social media. “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” the former actress said on Instagram in 2020. “I‘ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don‘t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won‘t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

