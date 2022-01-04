ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ryan Gosling is giving fans an idea of how is his private life

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DCby_0dccBv8m00
Celebrity parents Ryan Gosling is giving fans an idea of how is his private life Eva Mendes’ husband and father of Esmeralda and Amada talks life during the coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Gosling is giving fans an idea of how is his private life. The husband of Eva Mendes and father of Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, opened up with British GQ, revealing life during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and if his daughters have seen any of his movies.

The 41-year-old actor told the publication that he and his wife are always looking for ways to create memories with their daughters. “Kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20id60_0dccBv8m00
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are pictured with their two daughters in a rare family sighting. The Hollywood A-listers, looked like any other all-American parents while driving around their Los Feliz neighborhood with youngsters Esmeralda, and Amada in the back seat.

Gosling also said that Esmeralda and Amada had a challenging time not seeing their friends; however, he and Eva do the impossible to keep them busy and entertained. “Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best,” he told the magazine, adding he and Mendes did “more acting in quarantine than in our films. Tougher crowd, though.”

During quarantine, people had more free time to watch movies and tv shows, but Gosling said it was not the case with his daughters because they were too young to separate fantasy and reality. According to British GQ, when Esmeralda watched Gosling filming a fight scene with Harrison Ford on Blade Runner 2049, she yelled, “You’re winning.” After interrupting the take, Ford asked her, “What about me?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YND2_0dccBv8m00
Actor Ryan Gosling looks dapper in a gray suit as he walks around on the set of his new movie The Gray Man. The story is about an assassin -The Gray Man- who gets pursued by other assassins. Gosling plays the films title character.

Although Gosling’s kids used to think he worked on the moon while portraying Neil Armstrong in First Man, now they understand a little bit better his work. “Yeah. I think they finally figured it out… that my name is actually ‘The Gray Man’ and I‘m an assassin for the CIA,” he said, referring to his latest project, The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page.

The parents are very protective of their daughter’s privacy, and they don’t post pictures of them on social media. “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” the former actress said on Instagram in 2020. “I‘ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don‘t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won‘t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Just Sold Their $4.9 Million Secluded Los Angeles Family Home

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep their relationship so under the radar, that it is hard to even find a photo of the two of them together. That privacy policy also crosses over to their real estate life — they’ve sold both of their Los Angeles homes, but away from public view. It’s unclear whether they are heading to Northern California, where they’ve show real estate interest in the past, or to Gosling’s home country of Canada, but they are leaving Los Angeles behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Ryan Gosling Reveals Whether His and Eva Mendes’ 2 Daughters Understand His Fame

Working dad! Ryan Gosling’s two daughters are starting to understand that they have a famous father. “I think they finally figured it out … that my name is actually The Gray Man and I’m an assassin for the CIA,” the actor, 41, joked to British GQ on Saturday, January 1, referencing his upcoming Netflix movie, The Gray Man. He noted that Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, recently watched one of their mom Eva Mendes’ projects.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Ryan Gosling’s Daughters ‘Finally Figured’ Out That He Is Famous

Having celebrity parents can be confusing for kids, but in a new interview with GQ, Ryan Gosling discussed how his daughters “finally figured out” that he was famous. Gosling shares Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, with wife Eva Mendes. Per the January 1 interview with GQ, the girls are both “too young to watch any of Gosling’s movies, save, perhaps, La La Land,” although Esmeralda did watch him on set of Blade Runner 2049. When he was fighting with costar Harrison Ford, Esmeralda shouted “You’re winning!” in the middle of the take, to which Ford said, “What about me?” The article also revealed that when Gosling was filming First Man, his daughters would “point to the moon and tell people that’s where their daddy worked.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Ryan Gosling
WUSA

Ryan Gosling Shares How Parenthood Has Changed Him

Ryan Gosling is pondering the passage of time. In an interview with GQ UK, the 41-year-old actor offers a rare glimpse into his life with his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, and reveals how their two daughters, Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 7, have made him acutely aware at how quickly life seems to go by.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Life#Cia#British#Ford#First Man#The Gray Man
Popculture

Ryan Gosling Gets Candid About His Family in Rare Admission

Ryan Gosling, in a rare occasion, opened up about his family life with eva Mendes in his latest interview for GQ UK. Mendes and Gosling have been together for years and share two children together: Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 7. The actor reveals how the addition of the two kids have taught him about the value of time –– especially during the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Janet Jackson gives rare glimpse at her private life with fifth birthday post for son Eissa

Even though we’re used to Janet Jackson keeping her personal life private, she’s starting the New Year by letting fans in on a special moment. The “Together Again” singer took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to wish her son, Eissa Al Mana, a happy fifth birthday. In her sweet birthday message, the 55-year-old wrote that she hoped the little boy‘s life would be “full of magical moments.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Watch: Holidays With "Sing 2" Cast: Matthew McConaughey & More!. Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises. The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film Sing 2, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes—and unintentionally create the next great summer rom-com along the way.
MOVIES
shefinds

Zendaya's Reaction To Tom Holland Saying He Wants To Start A Family Is Priceless

When we heard that Tom Holland said he wanted to take a break from acting to start a family, we firstly couldn’t believe what we were hearing, but then instantly couldn’t help but wonder what his girlfriend Zendaya thought. Well now we can wonder no more, as we finally know what the 25-year-old Emmy-winner thinks about her boyfriend’s comments; and we have to say, we are quite surprised by what was revealed!
CELEBRITIES
People

Henry Winkler and His Grandchildren Show Off Their Dance Moves on TikTok

On Sunday, the 76-year-old actor posted a video on TikTok of him and three of his grandchildren dancing to a remix of the Pussycat Dolls' song "When I Grow Up." "My grandchildren" the Happy Days alum captioned the sweet shot. In the 15-second clip, filmed in a living room, the kids stood in a line before their grandfather, spinning away from the camera as Winkler dramatically sashayed out of the frame as the beat dropped. Then, the group hopped back in front of the camera to jump and dance as the music continued.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Meg Ryan’s Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children

Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!. Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

34 stars who regret famous movie roles, from Jim Carrey to Jessica Alba

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy