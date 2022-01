LANDENBERG, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the investigation of theft by deception in Chester County. Authorities state that on December 30, 2021, Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks were notified by the 22-year-old male victim from Landenberg, Pennsylvania that a theft occurred. The victim reported having paid for concert tickets via an online currency exchange software. The victim did not receive the concert tickets as promised. The total loss is $240.00. Troopers continue to investigate.

LANDENBERG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO