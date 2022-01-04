Truck-pedestrian crash leaves man dead in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - A portion of Interstate 75 in northern Bay County is shuttered due to a traffic crash. I-75 is currently closed in both directions between Pinconning Road and US-23 as of 3:15 p.m., according to MDOT. A Bay Alert was sent out at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, indicating that both the southbound and northbound lanes were closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO