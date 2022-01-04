ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Truck-pedestrian crash leaves man dead in Bay County

By Cole Waterman
The Saginaw News
 1 day ago
MERRITT TWP, MI — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Bay County on New Year’s Eve. About 6:44 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, sheriff’s deputies responded to a...

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan man, 20, charged in 2020 rollover crash that killed high school junior

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A 20-year-old Michigan man has been charged in a fatal 2020 crash that killed a high school student. Buckley resident Israel Jordan Ankerson has been charged with reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function. The charges stem from a crash that occurred in Manistee County’s Manistee Township at 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020.
I-75 closed after crash in northern Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - A portion of Interstate 75 in northern Bay County is shuttered due to a traffic crash. I-75 is currently closed in both directions between Pinconning Road and US-23 as of 3:15 p.m., according to MDOT. A Bay Alert was sent out at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, indicating that both the southbound and northbound lanes were closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The Flint Journal

Davison woman killed, others injured in 3-vehicle crash in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TWP, MI — A three-vehicle crash in Saginaw Township has left one person dead and several others injured. About 9:07 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, police and firefighters responded to the crash scene on Midland Road near McCarty Road. Upon arrival, they found several people unconscious inside the vehicles — a 2015 Ford Focus, a 2004 Mercury Marquis, and a 2016 Buick Regal.
MLive

Police release photos of person of interest in robbery of Saginaw business, shooting of teenage clerk

SAGINAW, MI — Police have released photos of a person of interest in the robbery of a Saginaw business that involved a teenage employee being shot in her face. The surveillance camera images of the person were released by the Michigan State Police shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1. They show a man inside the Family Dollar at 3417 E. Genesee St., wearing a blue jacket, gray sweatpants, a backpack, and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled closely around his face.
