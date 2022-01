BUCKSPORT – After heading into half with a 34-10 lead, the Hermon Hawks never looked back, capturing a 55-23 victory over Bucksport. In Class B North girls action on Monday night, the Hermon Hawks opened up 2022 on the right foot. They jumped out to an early lead over the Golden Bucks, and were up 34-10 heading into the half. A dominant second half led the Hawks to a 32-point victory on the road over Bucksport.

