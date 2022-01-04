ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

01-03-22: COVID Update, Business Advocates, Angela Banks

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron variant of the Coronavirus is spreading in Arizona. But there are indications that...

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating "No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution's employees to be vaccinated."
ARIZONA STATE
This is the City in Arizona With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona reports another big jump of COVID cases, 125 deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona on Saturday reported the largest number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since last January for the second day in a row along with 125 more virus deaths. The state reported 8,220 additional cases as Arizona's pandemic totals increased to nearly 1.4 million cases and over 24,300...
ARIZONA STATE
With 14,000 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona sees a repeat of 2021’s winter surge

The number of daily reported COVID-19 cases soared to more than 14,000 Monday, the second-most since the pandemic began, surpassed only by the 17,000 reported exactly one year ago.  The large number of cases amid the surge of the omicron variant, which has been escalating in recent weeks, but the Arizona Department of Health Services […] The post With 14,000 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona sees a repeat of 2021’s winter surge appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The effect of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in Arizona

The Omicron variant of the Coronavirus is spreading in Arizona. But there are indications that Omicron results in less serious illness than “previous” variants. We got the latest on COVID in Arizona from Will Humble, Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association. Humble explained that the Omicron...
ARIZONA STATE
COVID-19 in Arizona: Current case counts for the week of Jan. 3

ARIZONA, USA — The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona is on the rise once again. We continue to track updates on any developments regarding COVID-19. Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers for the week of Jan. 3 and other updates on the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccinations.
ARIZONA STATE
Advocate Aurora Health Sees Hundreds Of Hospitalizations As COVID Cases Increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – The massive increase in COVID cases is straining the health care system. Across the 26 hospitals in the Advocate Aurora Health System, nearly 1,500 patients are in the hospital right now fighting COVID. That’s double the number from last month and quadruple the number from 60 days ago. “In a situation that is growing more challenging by the day, beds are very tight and wait times are long, and really significantly our team members are under, I think, a lot of stress right now,” said Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beth Kingston. ” Hospitals were facing staffing shortages before the pandemic, but it’s become even worse with the burnout from battling COVID. 92% of the people now hospitalized were either not vaccinated or only got the first dose of the vaccine.
AURORA, IL
‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Flu cases are on the rise in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports flu cases are on the rise in Arizona. There have been nearly 700 confirmed influenza-like illnesses in the past week alone. The number of reported flu cases more than doubled for the week ending Dec. 25 compared to the same period a year ago.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona court upholds decision to not release COVID records

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona appellate court has upheld a lower court’s decision to deny a request for medical records related to COVID-19. J.D. Ball of Scottsdale represented himself in the case initially filed in Maricopa County Superior Court in 2020 against the Arizona Department of Health Services. The agency had refused to provide Ball with documents he requested concerning the coronavirus outbreak. Ball argued he needed the information for a book he was writing about COVID-19 so he could “source the data” because he believed there “is no public health emergency in the state of Arizona.”
ARIZONA STATE

