To put it lightly, the 2021-22 season has not gone according to plan for the New York Giants. The 4-12 team is bringing up the rear in a relatively weak NFC East division. While the Giants are up there with the worst of them in terms of how injuries have effected them this season, there’s no doubt that head coach Joe Judge is starting to feel his seat get a little hot. While Giants executive Joe Mara has expressed confidence in Judge, a fiery rant from the 2nd year coach certainly seemed to indicate that he may be feeling the heat a little bit.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO