Kraken's Joey Daccord: Headed back to minors

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
“I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.”
Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
COVID-19 has been showing its ugly head in the NHL, let alone the world, at a higher rate over the past month, and the Seattle Kraken have earned no exceptions. For several of their American Hockey League (AHL) prospects, they’ve gotten the call to join the taxi squad, and some even got into games.
The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
Barre-Boulet was dropped to AHL Syracuse on Monday. Barre-Boulet has made 14 appearances for the Lightning this season in which he recorded three goals on 16 shots, two assists and 10 hits. Despite solid production at the NHL level, the 24-year-old center finds himself splitting his time between the NHL and AHL.
Chatfield was demoted to AHL Chicago on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Chatfield has appeared in seven games for the Hurricanes this season, notching one assist, 19 hits and seven blocks while averaging 16:47 of ice time.
Noesen was demoted to AHL Chicago on Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Noesen has appeared in two games for the Hurricanes this season in which he averaged 14:20 of ice time while recording four shots and five hits. Looking ahead to the rest of the 2021-22 campaign, fantasy players should probably be expecting the 28-year-old center to play the bulk of his minutes in the minors.
Joseph cleared COVID-19 protocols and was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday. Joseph hasn't played in an NHL game since Nov. 13 and has been held scoreless through four games with Pittsburgh this season. He'll head back to the AHL level where he's tallied three goals and 11 points in 16 appearances.
Melnichuk was sent down to AHL San Jose on Monday, per CBSSports.com. Melnichuk's demotion comes as Adin Hill was cleared to return to action and retook his place as the No. 2 option behind James Reimer. With Melnichuk the presumptive fourth-string option between the pipes for the Sharks, he shouldn't be expected to see much, if any, game action at the NHL level this year.
