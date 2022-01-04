ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Kole Lind: Sent to AHL affiliate

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Lind was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Tuesday, Marisa Ingemi...

www.cbssports.com

gocheckers.com

Kraken Assign Joey Daccord and Kole Lind to Charlotte

After a stint with Seattle the taxi squad, Joey Daccord and Kole Lind have been assigned to Charlotte. Over the course of their stint Lind appeared in the Kraken’s game on Dec. 30 against Calgary, while Daccord did not get called into action. The duo now return to a...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Alex Lyon: Rejoins AHL affiliate

Lyon was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer. Lyon will reprise his role tending the AHL goal, where he has posted a 9-1-1 record with a 1.79 GAA and a .929 save percentage this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Max Lagace: Reassigned to AHL Syracuse

Lagace was demoted to the minors Monday. Lagace was deemed expendable after both Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols. Still, Lagace could still be brought back up to the taxi squad from time to time this season in order to provide the Bolts with some emergency depth between the pipes.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Dustin Wolf named AHL’s goaltender of the month for December

The accolades keep piling up for Dustin Wolf. On Monday, the American Hockey League named Wolf its “goaltender of the month” for December. The 20-year-old Gilroy, CA product posted a perfect 7–0–0 record with the Stockton Heat last month to go along with a .951 save percentage and a 1.40 goals-against average.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Josiah Slavin: Assigned to AHL affiliate

Slavin joined AHL Rockford on Tuesday, per Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site. Slavin tallied an assist in his first NHL appearance of the 2021-22 season but was held without a point in the nine games afterward. He will rejoin the ranks of AHL Rockford, where he has recorded four goals and four assists through 16 outings this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Mason Appleton: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Appleton exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, per Mike Benton of Sports Radio KJR. Appleton only tallied one point through the opening seven games of the season before he was placed on injured reserve. However, once he returned to play the Wisconsin-born winger was benefitting from newfound offensive production. The 25-year-old averaged 15:49 of ice time and tallied two goals and three assists through his 12 appearances prior to entering the league's virus protocols.
NHL

