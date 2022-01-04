ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Roope Hintz: Back at practice

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

According to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News, Hintz participated in Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
NFL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins pay this reported asking price for Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun?

The most popular name among recent NHL trade rumors is Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, and according to the latest reports, there are several teams interested in him. The Coyotes have the worst record in the league and are in the midst of a full rebuild. Trading a player like...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Scotty Washington: Back to practice squad

Washington (undisclosed) was restored to the Bengals' practice squad from the practice squad COVID-19 list Wednesday. Washington landed on the COVID list over the weekend and was able to clear the league protocols over the past few days. He joined Cincinnati's practice squad in late December and will hope to make his NFL debut in Week 18.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Nelson Agholor: Back at practice

Agholor (concussion) was present for the start of practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Wednesday's injury report will reveal the extent of Agholor's participation, but the wideout's return to practice has him trending in the right direction as Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins approaches. Agholor has missed the Patriots' last two games while in the concussion protocol.
NFL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL

