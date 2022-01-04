ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany’s anxiety about nuclear energy is leading to nonsensical policy

By Katja Hoyer
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKatja Hoyer, an Anglo-German historian and journalist, is the author of “Blood and Iron: The Rise and Fall of the German Empire 1871-1918.”. A modest display of pyrotechnics at the Brandenburg Gate accompanied by the ill-fitting tune of “Auld Lang Syne” drifting through the empty streets of Berlin — New Year’s...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vishnuaravi

What's behind the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

Creator: SERGEI SUPINSKY | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. This article tries to give you a summarized version of what the current status is between Ukraine and Russia. As for the recent news reports, Russia has positioned almost one lakh troops at its border with Ukraine that wants to become a NATO member as soon as possible. While the U.S. and other Western countries have forced Russia not to take any further action and not to invade Ukraine, Russia says that its intention is not to invade Ukraine but to safeguard its own rights and interests.
AFP

Blinken says no progress with Russia so long as 'gun to Ukraine's head'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that Russia must ease pressure on Ukraine if it wants progress, as he renewed a warning of "massive consequences" for an invasion. "Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe costs in response," Blinken said.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Renewable Energy#Energy Systems#Nuclear Plants#Anglo#Lower Saxony#The Green Party
The Guardian

Liz Truss says Russia faces high-level sanctions if it invades Ukraine

Massive coordinated sanctions threatened against Russia if it launches military action against Ukraine will hit the high-level Russian elite and its ability to carry out financial transactions, Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, told MPs on Thursday, as she warned the west could not afford to be seen to reward Moscow in crucial talks next week.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia comments on nuclear war statement

Moscow praises Nuclear Five unity on atomic war & arms races. A joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on the unacceptability of nuclear weapon use is an important milestone, which comes amid an extremely tense international security situation, Moscow has said. The release was issued...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
The Independent

Main German opposition party backs second term for president

Germany's biggest opposition party said Wednesday that it will support President Frank-Walter Steinmeier s reelection, giving the incumbent a clear run to a second term.A few figures in ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Christian Democratic Union had advocated nominating a woman to run as Germany's next head of state when a special assembly meets on Feb. 13 to elect a new president. Germany hasn't yet had a female president.But the chances of a challenger being elected more or less evaporated on Tuesday when the Greens became the last of the three parties in new Chancellor Olaf Scholz s government...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NRDC

Nuclear Power 101

Nuclear energy comes from the core of an atom. Atoms make up all matter: the device you’re reading this on, the surface it’s resting on, and the air you’re breathing. And within each atom is a nucleus, a tightly packed core that holds protons and neutrons bound together by what’s known as the strong nuclear force. But when a neutron strikes the nucleus of certain atoms—uranium, for example—this atomic center can break into pieces in a process called nuclear fission, releasing enormous energy in the form of heat and radiation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Borrell vows EU's 'full support' for Ukraine on frontline visit

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell vowed the bloc's full support for Ukraine Wednesday as he visited amid fears Moscow plans to invade and ahead of US-Russia talks on the crisis. The visit comes as the West tries to deter Moscow from launching an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour, which has battled pro-Kremlin separatists in two eastern regions bordering Russia since 2014. "We are here first to reaffirm European Union's full support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Borrell told a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. "Any military aggression against Ukraine will have messy consequences and severe costs," he said in the village of Stanytsya Luganska in the eastern Lugansk region.
POLITICS
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
CBS News

China denies it's working to rapidly expand nuclear arsenal, as claimed by U.S. military

Beijing — A senior Chinese arms control official denied Tuesday that his government is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, though he said it is taking steps to modernize its nuclear forces. Fu Cong, director general of the Foreign Ministry's arms control department, said China is working to ensure its nuclear deterrent meets the minimum level necessary for national defense.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy