FC Cincinnati sign free agent F Dominique Badji

By Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

FC Cincinnati signed free agent forward Dominique Badji for the 2022 season with club options for 2023 and 2024.

Badji, 29, scored five goals, including three game-winners, in 12 matches with the Colorado Rapids last season.

The Senegal native has tallied 38 goals and 17 assists in 153 career games (116 starts) since 2015 with the Rapids (2015-18, 2021), Nashville SC (2020) and FC Dallas (2018-19). He is five minutes shy of 10,000 for his career.

“We’re excited to add a player of Dominique’s quality and character to the group,” Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in a news release. “He is a proven goalscorer in MLS, and his elite pace and work rate fit well into what we’re trying to build here.”

Financial terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed.

