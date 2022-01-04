Local health districts see spikes in percent of positive COVID-19 tests

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,176,159 total cases, 845,029 of which are confirmed and 331,130 are probable. There are 15,622 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,045 being confirmed and 2,577 being probable. The case numbers are up by 15,456 and deaths are up by 7 since Monday.

A total of 11,318,769 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 14,102,388 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 23,239 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday there are 2,567 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 321 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,798 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

512 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

79,586 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

