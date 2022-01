Our first blast of bitter cold for the new year is on the way. Ahead of an approaching cold front we’ll had winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour on Wednesday. Behind the front we’ll lows in the teens overnight and highs will struggle to get out of the teens Thursday. We’ll also have a chance for snow showers on Thursday as a strong storm system moves by to our south. We’ll have to watch the storm track to determine where the heaviest precipitation will fall. Right now it looks as if the bulk of the moisture will stay south of Indiana. We could use some snow, we’ve only had a half inch so far this season.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO