DAILY DIGEST, 1/4: Endangered salmon in Sacramento River latest victim of drought; Reservoirs continue to rise after major winter storms; Capturing the flood in California’s ancient underground waterways; Marin utility considers delaying water pipeline project; and more …

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO