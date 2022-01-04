DAILY DIGEST, 1/4: Endangered salmon in Sacramento River latest victim of drought; Reservoirs continue to rise after major winter storms; Capturing the flood in California’s ancient underground waterways; Marin utility considers delaying water pipeline project; and more …
MEETING: State Water Resources Control Board at 9am. Agenda items include a drought update and Consideration of a proposed Resolution for drought-related Emergency Regulations pertaining to urban water conservation. Click here for the full agenda and remote access instructions. MEETING: Department of Food and Agriculture at 10am. Agenda items...mavensnotebook.com
