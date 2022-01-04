ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol, not expected to play in Week 18

By Jon Heath
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday.

“Well, right now Teddy is still in the concussion protocols, so we don’t really have any new information there,” Fangio said. “It will be Drew [Lock] going forward.”

Lock is recovering from a shoulder injury himself, but he was able to play through that injury last week.

“If we had to practice today [then] obviously he wouldn’t practice, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be able to improve as the week goes and end up being the quarterback,” Fangio said of Lock’s injury status.

Bridgewater is “not expected to clear the concussion protocol” in time for Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Elsewhere on the injury front for Denver, guard Dalton Risner (elbow) miss miss the team’s season finale.

“He has an elbow injury that won’t allow him to play this week,” Fangio said. “He would miss a couple of weeks.”

Risner suffered a “partial UCL tear,” according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The offensive lineman will not need surgery and he should be “fully recovered” in 3-4 weeks, per Rapoport.

Netane Muti is the top candidate to start in Risner’s place at guard.

