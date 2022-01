Two former MBTA transit police officers had to pay about $12,000 in restitution after being accused of taking overtime and regular pay they did not earn, authorities said. Former Lt. Kenneth Berg, Sgt. Michael Adamson and Sgt. Jason Morris were charged with one count each of larceny of more than $250 by single scheme in July, the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO