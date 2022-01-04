ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 2 days ago

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 04 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 50,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

Greggs makes 'considerable progress' in Q4, names Roisin Currie as CEO

Bakery chain Greggs said on Thursday that it had made "considerable progress" under "tough trading conditions" in the fourth quarter, putting the group in a "strong financial position" going into 2022. 4,344.15. 16:30 06/01/22. -1.05%. -46.22. 23,416.92. 16:30 06/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,257.77. 16:30 06/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,235.63. 16:27 06/01/22. n/a.
BUSINESS
Reuters

As Toshiba investors carp, No. 2 shareholder urges EGM vote on break-up plan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The second-largest investor in Japan’s Toshiba Corp on Thursday called for an extraordinary general meeting, seeking to force the company to win two-thirds support for a three-way breakup plan that has angered some major overseas shareholders. The proposal by Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners marks...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 557 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1150.0036 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
GOBankingRates

How To Compound Your Income in 2022

This was the year of the side hustle, and if you want to read about the power of multiple revenue streams, you won't have to look far to find one. But, if working more isn't an option or if a side...
MARKETS
Reuters

Toshiba 'carefully considering' response to demands for EGM

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Thursday it was "carefully considering" its response to a call by its second-largest shareholder to hold an extraordinary general meeting. Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners had called for the meeting in an effort to force the Japanese company to...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

What To Invest In for 2022

Most investors are likely happy with the stock market's overall performance in 2021, as the S&P 500 index posted a 26.9% gain in 2021. Learn: Do You Know the Differences Between the Stock...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
ShareCast

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares. Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares. The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 5 January 2022, at a price of 1506.000p per share.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

OpenSea Valuation Grows to $13.3 Billion Following a $300 Million in Series C Funding

Just four years after its launch, OpenSea has already achieved a valuation of more than $13 billion. A $300 million funding round led by Coatue and Paradigm increased OpenSea’s valuation at $13.3 billion. The NFT marketplace vowed to employ the investment into four categories: accelerate product development, improve customer support, invest in the wider NFT and Web3 community, and grow its team.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996) The Company announces the tap issue of 1,600,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares of 0.01 pence each ("Shares") at a price of 295.00 pence per share. Following the allotment of these shares, the Company will have the ability to issue...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Asia's Lawyers Gear Up For Lively 2022 Fueled By Capital Markets, Private Equity

Lawyers in Asia are gearing up for a busy 2022, due in large part to thronging private equity, venture capital and capital markets spaces, as global liquidity remains lush. Practices with strong capabilities to advise on fund formation and PE and VC investments will thrive as global investors continue to seek out business opportunities in Asia, particularly in the technology and biotech sectors, lawyers say.
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 90,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 971.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 05 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') The Company announces that it has issued 75,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence each fully paid for cash at a price of 842.5 pence per share under its Ordinary share Block Listing facility. The new Ordinary shares rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary shares.
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Ahead of IPO, Delhivery Invests in Falcon Autotech

The Indian logistics company Delhivery says it has invested in the logistics automation firm Falcon Autotech, according to published reports Wednesday (Jan. 5). The company did not disclose the amount, but sources told The Economic Times the figure was between $20 million and $30 million. Delhivery, which is preparing for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Where to invest in 2022

Deciding how and where to invest your money is never an easy task – but when you’re in the middle of a global pandemic it’s even more challenging.We asked a string of financial experts to suggest which countries, sectors, funds and companies may be worth considering in 2022.CountriesSimon Gergel, manager of The Merchants Trust, believes the UK stock market is one of the cheapest in the world – and remains highly polarised.Despite ongoing Covid-19 variants, the risks of continued supply chain disruption and rising inflationary pressures, he expects the economy to grow at a decent pace in 2022.“This is providing...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Jahez’s Billion-Dollar IPO Boosts Venture Capital Investment in Saudi Firms

In a much-anticipated move, Saudi food delivery firm Jahez became the first Saudi tech startup to list on a public exchange, bringing its market capitalization to $2.4 billion, Magnitt reported on Wednesday (Jan. 5). With the listing of its shares and commencement of trading on the Saudi Exchange’s Parallel Market...
BUSINESS

