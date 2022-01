SPARTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An 81-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by a bear. It happened right outside the woman’s home in Sparta. Police said she was hurt trying to defend her dogs, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Tuesday. The bite marks and claw marks are clearly visible on a green trash can outside a home on Echo Drive. The homeowner had put her garbage out Monday and then let her dogs out later on, not realizing she had company in the form of two black bears. “The bears already had gotten into garbage and they had it all laid out on ground....

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO