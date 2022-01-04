ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

5 Places Guaranteed To Be Crowded On Weekends In Twin Falls

By Jeff
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Running errands can be such a drag. You have to deal with weather, traffic, spending money and of course crowds. There are some places in Twin Falls that seem to be more crowded than most. You don't want to avoid these places, as they have the best deals and best products,...

Surviving the Idaho Beer Shortage and Tales of Woe

You needn't rush out and hoard beer. We did experience a supply shortage a couple of years ago. I’ll talk about that in a moment. What you’re seeing here is a large delivery truck that couldn’t move on an icy parking lot off Washington Street in Twin Falls. I doubled back and took some pictures after seeing some men attempting to put mats beneath the wheels for traction. Maybe the trailer was nearly empty and very light. I drove off to do some errands and about 15 minutes later drove by the truck a second time. It had moved just a few feet.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Huge Home for Sale in Hansen, ID is Larger Than Famous Twin Falls Restaurant

I will never be able to live in a mansion, for a number of reasons, but that doesn't stop me from looking at the various big homes for sale around Southern Idaho. One of the mansions I just came across on Zillow is out in Hansen and it is a beautiful structure. It is also huge. The square footage of this house is greater than the (also for sale) old Maxie's Pizza and Pasta in Twin Falls. Imagine living in a house that is larger than a restaurant. That extra footage also comes with a higher price tag as Maxie's is listed for $530,000 and the Hansen mansion is priced at $995,000.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Staying Warm in Idaho this Winter Could Come at a Big Cost

The cold weather is here and it doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. With the winter comes a few extra responsibilities such as shoveling snow, buying firewood, keeping the house warm, and other maintenance on cars and the house. Keeping the house warm is a top priority, especially for those that have children or elder people living with them, but it can come at a big cost as well.
IDAHO STATE
Watch Moose & Man Play In 4 Feet Of Snow At Magic Mountain Resort

The snowfall may have caused some issues driving for us in the lower elevations but it was music to the ears of Magic Mountain Ski Resort and other mountains. The feet of snow that fell this week may not really sit with you until you see these videos. It shows just how deep the snow has gotten up there and how great the ski conditions are now.
ANIMALS
Why Being Snowed-In In Idaho Is Bad For You

The snow continues to come and come in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho this week and as it piles up in yards and the roads, people are finding themselves stuck at home. Unable to make it to work, they are forced to work from home, take the day off, or try until they finally get out or are stuck. Staying home from work is fun, but being snowed-in for too long can take its toll and be bad for you.
IDAHO STATE
What Would You Do? Retaliate Or Be A Nice Idaho Neighbor?

What would you do? If you have shoveled your driveway, making it as good as you can, and hours later watch your neighbor toss snow into your tracks and onto your driveway? You put in the time and effort, watch them struggle, and toss their snow into your hard work. There are multiple options for a follow-up, but which do you choose?
IDAHO STATE
10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
One Stop Shop At Bridal Expo In Twin Falls January 7th and 8th

Did you get engaged over the holidays this year? Have you been putting off your wedding due to the pandemic, so more friends and family could attend? Have you been putting off your wedding just cause planning for a wedding is exhausting and terrible? If you are looking to tie the knot soon and are looking for ideas or hoping to finish the last bit of planning or anywhere in-between, then you are in luck.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Someone Using Fire to Keep Warm Blamed for Large Twin Falls Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators have determined someone using fire to stay warm as the cause of the large commercial building fire in downtown Twin Falls on New Year's Eve. The Twin Falls Fire Department Chief Les Kenworthy announced Tuesday afternoon, in coordination with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's office, the fire that destroyed the Ford Transfer and Storage Company's building and the property stored inside was a warming fire started by someone. Multiple fire crews from across the area responded to the building on Wall Ave late Friday night as crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but had to pull back and work to contain the flames to the building. Two large ladder trucks sprayed water from above while other crews worked from various angles to put the fire out. The contents of roughly 40 private and business units went up in flames, according to fire officials. Firefighters eventually left the scene New Year's Day a little after 7 a.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Mobile Home Total Loss, Five Displaced by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people have been displaced by an early Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Twin Falls. According to Battalion Chief Eric Schmits, Twin Falls Fire Department crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. to the mobile home park on Grandview Ave for a home on fire. Schmits said everyone had made it out of the mobile home. There were two minor injuries reported. Firefighters put out the blaze in about ten minutes. Schmits said the owner of the park is letting the family live in an office trailer temporarily as they lost everything in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
5 Things You Need To Do Before The Next Winter Storm In Idaho

Preparing for winter in Idaho looks different for everyone. For some that means getting their livestock arranged, for others, it may be something simple like buying firewood or getting their car prepared for the inevitable weather. For people new to the area that may not have experienced an Idaho winter yet, some adjustments and culture shocks are guaranteed to happen. I thought I had known cold weather and what needed to be done, but I wish someone had prepared me a little more. Here are some things I wish I knew before the winter had started.
IDAHO STATE
Twin Falls, ID
