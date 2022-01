The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to win back to back NBA Championships. After struggling early this season, the team has hit their stride lately. They are 25-15 and sit 3rd in the Eastern Conference. They are only 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the conference. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was playing at an MVP level once again, until he was placed into the league’s health and safety protocols.

