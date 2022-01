by Todd Feurer and Jim Williams CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) announced Tuesday he will not be running for re-election in 2022, bringing an end to his career in Congress, where he has served the 1st District of Illinois for nearly 30 years. “I just pray that I can get through this without tearing up and breaking down,” Rush said as he announced his decision not to seek a 16th term in office. Rush said he will continue fighting for racial justice after leaving office, and will work “hand-in-hand” with his successor in Congress. “I’m going to be crystal clear to...

