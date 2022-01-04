ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Transaction in Own Shares

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 2 days ago

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Aéropostale-owner Authentic Brands withdraws IPO plans

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Apparel chain operator Authentic Brands Group Inc on Wednesday withdrew its plans for an initial public offering in the United States, according to its filing with the securities regulator. The company, which did not give a reason for shelving its listing, had agreed in November to...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

How To Compound Your Income in 2022

This was the year of the side hustle, and if you want to read about the power of multiple revenue streams, you won't have to look far to find one. But, if working more isn't an option or if a side...
MARKETS
ShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 6th January 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Billboard

Access Industries to Sell $351M of Warner Music Group Stock

Warner Music Group plans to sell 8.6 million shares of common stock at $41 per share on behalf of its controlling shareholder, Access Industries, the company announced Tuesday (Jan. 4). The offering is planned to take place Thursday and will raise about $351 million before underwriter discounts, commissions fees and expenses. WMG shares closed at $41.27 on Tuesday, down 3.9%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Capital#Company Secretary#Treasury#Mgci#Eqs Group#Fca
ShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 05 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 31,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,151.774 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,374,971 Ordinary shares, and there...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') The Company announces that it has issued 75,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence each fully paid for cash at a price of 842.5 pence per share under its Ordinary share Block Listing facility. The new Ordinary shares rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary shares.
MARKETS
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 90,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 971.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares. Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares. The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 5 January 2022, at a price of 1506.000p per share.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
ShareCast

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996) The Company announces the tap issue of 1,600,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares of 0.01 pence each ("Shares") at a price of 295.00 pence per share. Following the allotment of these shares, the Company will have the ability to issue...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

Alphabet continues to effectively print money with its search apps and other assets. Devon Energy's free cash flow soared eightfold in 2021 and should jump at least 40% in 2022. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and pill have turned the drugmaker into a cash cow. Contrary to conventional wisdom, cash is not...
STOCKS
The Independent

Where to invest in 2022

Deciding how and where to invest your money is never an easy task – but when you’re in the middle of a global pandemic it’s even more challenging.We asked a string of financial experts to suggest which countries, sectors, funds and companies may be worth considering in 2022.CountriesSimon Gergel, manager of The Merchants Trust, believes the UK stock market is one of the cheapest in the world – and remains highly polarised.Despite ongoing Covid-19 variants, the risks of continued supply chain disruption and rising inflationary pressures, he expects the economy to grow at a decent pace in 2022.“This is providing...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
STOCKS
ShareCast

THE MOST READ

Wednesday preview: US private sector payrolls, Fed meeting minutes in focus. Wednesday's focus in financial markets will be on the release of consultancy ADP's private sector payrolls report for the month of December with traders likely to be looking for any hint of Omicron's impact on activity towards the end of the month.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Dechra slumps as Exane highlights ‘punchy valuation’

"Dechra is the ninth largest animal heath player. Astute positioning, ongoing earnings per share upgrades and M&A have led the company to materially outpace the market in the last decade," Exane said. "This is likely to continue but a particularly punchy valuation leads us to initiate at neutral despite short-term upside risks."
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Tekcapital investee MicroSalt closes $0.75m crowdfund

Intellectual property investor Tekcapital announced on Tuesday that Salarius' US subsidiary MicroSalt has completed an oversubscribed Reg CF crowdfund, having achieved its goal of $0.75m. 1,212.85. 16:30 04/01/22. 2,208.59. 16:28 04/01/22. 0.00%. 2,208.59. The AIM-traded firm described its subsidiary company Salarius as the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

BoA says prospects for HSBC share buybacks brightening

According to Dow Jones Newswires's Philip Waller, citing its estimated increases in HSBC's cash flows, BoA said the Asia-focused lender looked set to return more cash to shareholders than expected - despite risks. Among the potential risks cited were changes in interest rates and the impact on business in Hong...
MARKETS
u.today

NFT Giant OpenSea Eyeing $13 Billion Valuation: Report

According to a report published by tech industry insider Eric Newcomer, OpenSea, the largest non-fungible token marketplace, is seeking a valuation of $13 billion. The “eBay of NFTs” is holding a funding round spearheaded by Coatue Management, a New York-based tech-focused investment manager. Investor Katie Haun, who left venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz in mid-December, is also among the participants. Haun sits on the company’s board alongside its co-founders, Alex Atallah and Devin Finzer.
STOCKS
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
ShareCast

BODYCOTE PLC - Total Voting Rights

BODYCOTE PLC - Total Voting Rights. BODYCOTE PLC (the “Company”) In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:. As at the date of this announcement, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 191,456,172 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 17 3/11th pence each (“Ordinary Shares”), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy