ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UK steel under considerable pressure between US-EU trade deal and HS2

By MarketLine
mining-technology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK steel industry is facing significant uncertainty amidst news that the US Government has enacted a deal that will allow the trade of EU-produced metals into the US without the levying of tariffs or duties. The agreement was reached in October 2021 and the UK attempted to negotiate...

www.mining-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeesun.com

EU Under Pressure on 'Ghost Flights'

BRUSSELS - The European Union is under increasing pressure to further ease rules on airport take-off and landing slots to cut the number of 'ghost flights' airlines are running to retain them. Carriers say the requirement for them to use 50% of their slots -- down from 80% in pre-pandemic...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Neoliberal Brexiters are no friends of the ‘red wall’

Apart from his bad luck in being struck twice by the need to go into isolation from Covid, the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer has a huge, indeed historic, weight on his shoulders. To put it bluntly: this government is so appalling that if, as it hopes, it is re-elected either this year or next, many of us will be seriously tempted to emigrate.
POLITICS
The Independent

Government’s post-Brexit farming plan ‘will increase UK’s reliance on food imports’

The “blind optimism” shown by government ministers in their plans for the future of England’s farms could result in many small and tenant farmers being forced out of business, a parliamentary report has warned.In the wake of Brexit, farmers in England are set to see direct payments – worth £1.8bn in 2019/20 under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy – slashed by more than half by 2024/25 and removed entirely in 2027 as the government shifts to a new regime intended to boost productivity and improve stewardship of the countryside.But a House of Commons committee report said that George Eustice’s Department...
INDUSTRY
Daily Reflector

Stocks bounce between gains and losses in early US trading

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday as weakness in technology stocks again weighs on the broader market. The S&P 500 shrugged off an early decline and was up 0.1%. The Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Bond yields rose after traders interpreted the latest monthly jobs report as indicating more tightness in the labor market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.75% and briefly rose close to its highest level since the start of the pandemic. The yield is a benchmark for mortgage rates, which hit their highest level since May 2020 last week.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Conversation U.S.

The 'China shock' of trade in the 2000s reverberates in US politics and economics – and warns of the dangers for fossil fuel workers

In December 1978, the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping introduced economic reforms that dramatically altered China’s economy by strengthening trade and cultural ties with the West. Beginning in the 1990s, these reforms set China on a trajectory to become what it is today: a nation with a dynamic and substantially market-driven economy that is also the world’s second-largest. U.S. residents have enjoyed lower-priced goods exported from China since then, but many communities that produced goods that competed with Chinese manufacturing exports suffered job losses and economic downturns. This negative effect on U.S. manufacturing jobs from Chinese exports is often called the “China Shock.”...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Trade Agreement#Steel Industry#Eu#The Us Government#Hs2 Unite
pymnts

Global Payments Firm Adyen Rolls Out Android POS Units in EU, UK, US

Global payments platform Adyen is rolling out point of sale (POS) terminals in the EU, U.K., and the U.S. to deliver an all-in-one solution that gets rid of the need for cash registers, barcode scanners and customer-facing displays. Equipped with an app management system, merchants can upload and manage the...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

US triumphs over Canada in first dispute under new trade deal

The US government on Tuesday said it had won its fight with Ottawa over restrictions in the Canadian dairy market, claiming victory in the first-ever dispute under the revamped North American free trade pact. But rather than remove a point of conflict between the trading partners, the issue may exacerbate stresses, since both sides have vowed to fight to protect their own industries and workers. US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai called the ruling under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement a "historic win" that "will help eliminate unjustified trade restrictions." The finding, which could lead to punitive American tariffs on Canadian goods, comes amid growing trade frictions between the neighbors over issues ranging from lumber to milk, as well as newer disputes over solar panels, electric cars and taxes on tech giants.
U.S. POLITICS
mining-technology.com

Phasing down not phasing out: Why is India locked into coal?

As COP26 wrapped up, the hope was that a definitive statement would be made that would consign coal-fired power to the history books. However, objections by India and China led to a watering down of this key commitment. Instead of phasing out coal, it was to be phased down. To...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101.9 KELO-FM

Czechs want tweaks to nuclear and gas conditions in EU green plan

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic will seek allies to change conditions for the inclusion of gas and nuclear power projects in the European Union’s hotly-debated green investment plan. In a proposal on Dec. 31, the EU Commission included gas and nuclear investments in new guidelines to finance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
BBC

UK steel future uncertain without US tariffs deal

UK steel companies have been operating at a significant disadvantage compared to their European rivals since the beginning of 2022. The EU has done a deal with the US, which took effect on 1 January, to allow companies to export steel to the US again without any tariffs. The UK...
WORLD
theiet.org

HS2 should be using more British steel, Unite says

The trade union Unite has criticised the government for failing to ensure that the HS2 rail project is using steel produced in the UK. As one of the largest construction projects in Europe, HS2 requires millions of tonnes of steel to be built. However, in a recent series of parliamentary...
INDUSTRY
newschain

Ministers must develop UK steel targets for HS2 work, union says

A leading trade union has accused the Government of failing to ensure the HS2 rail project is using steel produced in the UK. Unite said it was “alarmed” at information revealed in a series of parliamentary questions tabled by Labour MP Mick Whitely. His initial question was: “To...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

UK aviation sector shrinks under Covid-19 pressure

New figures from Cirium have revealed a sharp contraction in the UK aviation sector in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a new report, a total of 406,060 international flights operated from the UK this year. This is compared with 1,399,170 in 2019, before travel was restricted by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU admits relationship with Switzerland could ‘be obsolete’ in trade deal row

The relationship between the European Union and Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over the country’s place in the EU market fail, says European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.Talks of Switzerland binding more closely to the EU’s single market rules and a cap on their mutual agreements - which have gone on for 10 years - collapsed in May after stiff opposition from the Swiss.“Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point,” said Mr Sefcovic in an interview published in Der Spiegel...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy