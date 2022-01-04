ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Could burning crops reduce pollution levels in Florida?

By Jonathan Infinger
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 1 day ago
Fertilizers have allowed food production to keep up with our ever-growing population, but how much longer can we rely on them before the cost of application is too great? Most of Florida’s land can be classified as spodosols, or sandy acidic soils with a high potential for leaching. That doesn’t slow down agricultural production, though.

In 2019, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services determined the state produced 60% of fresh-market tomatoes, 45% of fresh-market bell peppers and 29% of fresh-market sweet corn for the entire U.S. To combat the soil's natural leaching potential and acidity, large amounts of fertilizers and lime are constantly applied, creating prime conditions in a year-round growing season and contributing to a growing problem for our state’s lakes and coast.

Eutrophication occurs when an abundance of nutrients, like the nitrogen or phosphorus found in fertilizers, makes its way into a body of water. Over time the rise in available nutrients promotes plant growth and, in turn, a reduction in the water’s oxygen content.

For the aquatic species living in the area, this is almost certain death. Recently eutrophication has been considered a potential cause of red tide surges around the state and the Gulf coast’s dead zone.

The fish shouldn’t be the only creatures who fear it either, since such a large blow to aquatic habitats can be detrimental to Florida’s fishing industry. In the most recent red tide event, Pinellas County clean-up crews reported collecting 1,711 tons of dead sea life of the coast. That was in early August, part of a multi-month event and only in one county.

So how do we stop this? It's impossible to just decrease fertilizer use because food still needs to be produced. Is there a way to reduce our level of fertilizer use and more importantly fertilizer loss without reducing crop yield?

Yes — we could burn the crop.

What does that mean? Isn’t that wasteful? Well, technically the entire crop isn’t burned. The part we consume or use for products is harvested but sometimes that’s not the whole crop.

Take the sweet corn that was mentioned above. Once the part we care about is harvested there’s still a stalk, which is still biomass that is ripe with energy — it just doesn’t taste as good. Even so, it still has its uses and, in this case, it could be burned to create something called biochar. Biochar is a material similar in both color and composition to charcoal.

By taking biomass like the corn stalk and putting it in a special oven where there is little oxygen present, a process called pyrolysis occurs. This puts the carbon that would be released into the air back into the soil in a stable form.

Now, this is great for sequestering carbon and reducing emissions into the atmosphere, but where does it connect to nutrient pollution? Since its surface is so chemically reactive, biochar can increase the organic matter in soils and the more organic matter, the greater a soil’s capacity for water and nutrient holding. This means the sandy soils of Florida that are so prone to leaching could retain water and fertilizer much better and over a longer period, thus reducing the need for frequent and sizable applications.

Agriculture isn’t the only culprit of nutrient pollution, though, and in many cases, it's not even the worst. For agriculture though, it's about that circle of efficiency all environmentalists dream about. A process where the byproducts of each step benefit what comes before and after both financially and environmentally.

There's even a chance that in time, biochar could be used on a large scale for Florida agriculture and spark an important discussion on what we can do next to protect the resources of our state.

Jonathan Infinger is an undergraduate student at the University of Florida, working toward a degree in agricultural operations management.

Send a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

