ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Suspect arrested for firing a gun outside a Wichita Falls bar

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 1 day ago

Wichita Falls Police arrested a suspect for firing a gun into the air during a confrontation at a bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfJoP_0dcc7EEK00

According to allegations made in the affidavit for arrest:

Anthony Valtierra was a suspect in an incident at 3600 Jacksboro Highway July 11 for discharging a firearm. A witness said he was with Valtierra him during the incident Valtierra's vehicle left the scene before officers got there.

Police interviewed Valtierra a short time later at his apartment. He told them the witness had his vehicle prior to the officers arriving and said he was not with him. Police found three spent 9-millimeter shell casings at the scene.

On Aug. 16, Police interviewed the witness. He said he and Valtierra were at the bar on Jacksboro Highway that night and said Valtierra was about to get into an altercation with people in the bar while the witness was outside in Valtierra’s car. The witness said Valtierra came outside with three men who looked like they were angry with him and Valtierra took a handgun out of the vehicle and fired into the air. According to the witness, “Next thing I know he just grabs his gun from the side of the seat and starts shooting it in the air.”

The witness said they drove to Valtierra’s apartment where the officers showed up and questioned Valtierra.

During the investigation, police discovered Valtierra was arrested on Aug. 14. for Aggravated Assault Family Violence. According to that report, Valtierra used a handgun, a Glock-9 9 millimeter, to point at a family member. He was found leaving the scene in a vehicle and was arrested. A search of the vehicle found a Glock-19. The handgun was seized and turned in as evidence.

The Texas DPS crime lab confirmed the gun retrieved by the officers on Aug. 14 was used to fire the shell casings recovered at the scene at Lonestar Bar.

A warrant was issued and police arrested Valtierra on Monday. He is charged with Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities, a Misdemeanor. His bond was set at $2,500 by a judge.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wichita Falls Police#Discharge Firearm In#Certain Municipalities
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Record News

Times Record News

394
Followers
444
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy