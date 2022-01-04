Cardi B Cuddles With Daughter Kulture in Matching Chanel Earmuffs, Fur Coats & Slouchy Boots

On Monday, Cardi B took to Instagram to share new photos of herself and her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture. In the new carousel images, the duo cozied up and posed on top of a black Maybach vehicle.

Fans couldn’t get over the new shots as they showcased the rapper’s close bond with her firstborn. While the car also received much recognition, so did their outfits. The mother and daughter kicked off the new year in matching black and white Chanel earmuffs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi completed her ear warmers with a black and white Chanel scarf that featured the brand’s name and logo quilted in large lettering. The Grammy Award winner also sported a black fur jacket and sleek black leggings. Her signature long and flashy nails were painted white, and her long, glossy hair was parted in the middle and styled straight.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Money Bag” artist tied her look together with slouchy black boots. Cardi’s shoes met right at her calves and featured a shiny toe and a chunky sole.

Kulture modeled a black and white striped fur coat, which she wore over a black graphic T-shirt. She finished off the look with black pants and pulled her knotless braids back into a ponytail. On her feet, were a pair of black and white hi-top sneakers.

Cardi B and Kulture love to step out in style. The pair recently posed for a mirror selfie to show off their outfits of the day. Cardi B wore a black turtleneck with black leggings. The Grammy Award winner added an extra layer of warmth with a green Gucci x The North Face puffer jacket. The quilted puffer featured the famous Gucci monogram with a high, black collar. As for footwear, she opted for a pair of Balenciaga x Crocs boots . Kulture was styled in a Thom Browne look. She wore a signature black and white cardigan slung over a white button-up with a pleaded black skirt. She finished off the preppy ensemble with Air Jordan 4 Retros in White Oreo.

