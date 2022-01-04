ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

35,000 COVID-19 cases reported over four-day span, DHEC says

By Tamia Boyd, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okIqI_0dcc75N200

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 34,994 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 36 deaths, from data gathered over the past four days.

There were 5,491 confirmed and probable cases reported Tuesday, 8,331 cases reported from Monday, 10,543 cases on Sunday and 10,629 cases on Saturday, according to new DHEC data released Tuesday. The state also recorded 38 confirmed and probable deaths related to COVID-19.

Overall, South Carolina has now tallied 12,689 confirmed deaths involving a COVID-19 diagnosis as well as 1,985 probable deaths.

Of the 26,089 COVID-19 test results reported Tuesday, 27.9% were positive.

The state cumulative total is now 800,388 confirmed cases and an additional 210,883 probable cases.

Greenville County had 705 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. The most populated of the state's 46 counties, Greenville County accounts for 10.2% of the state's population, according to Census Bureau estimates, and made up 15.4% of the confirmed cases.

Pickens County, which accounts for 2.5% of the state's population, accounted for 3.9% (180) of the cases announced Tuesday.

Spartanburg, which accounts for 6.4% of the state's population, accounted for 4.2% (194) of the new cases, and Anderson, which accounts for 3.9% of the population, accounted for 2.4% (113) of the cases.

More: SC universities adjust COVID on-campus policies as students return for spring semester

CDC recommends Pfizer Booster at 5 months

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended interval from six months to five months for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot five months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Moderna vaccine has not changed, according to the CDC.

Additionally, prior recommendation for adults, CDC is recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5–11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.

More: City of Clemson will not reinstate mask ordinance for schools within city limits

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 35,000 COVID-19 cases reported over four-day span, DHEC says

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Health
State
Michigan State
City
Spartanburg, SC
Greenville County, SC
Coronavirus
Greenville County, SC
Government
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Census Bureau#Sc#Pfizer Booster#Pfizer Biontech Primary
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Greenville News

Greenville News

822
Followers
373
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy