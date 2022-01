2022 is nearly here and American craft brewers are addressing the coming year with big bold cold-weather beers you’re gonna want have around. In Mint Condition (Baltimore, MD) – The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, is celebrating 2022 with the newest release from its barrel-aging program which is now in its fourth year. Guinness Chocolate Milk Stout is a festive 10.8% ABV Stout which was aged to perfection in Kentucky bourbon barrels, and then conditioned with pure cacao and mint. This is a beer that gets even and nuanced and flavorful as it warms.

