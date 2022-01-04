ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Television Academy Honors Call For Entries

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Television Academy announced today that the online entry site is now open for the 15th Television Academy Honors, which celebrates programming that enlightens, educates and motivates audiences around the world. Applicants can visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Honors/submit to submit entries....

Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
Variety

As ‘This Is Us’ Prepares to Say ‘This Is It,’ Could Its Finale Signal (Another) End for Broadcast TV?

Dan Fogelman is not the kind of guy to dwell on his successes. The busy showrunner just doesn’t have the time. As he prepares for the last 18-episode run of his NBC drama series “This Is Us,” which begins its sixth and final season on Jan. 4, Fogelman is also shepherding a new hit, Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which is in the midst of production on Season 2. “Only Murders” is in a delicate stage as it tries to build on the promise of Season 1. And the work of sticking the landing on “This Is Us” has been made...
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
Maria Shriver
Hasan Minhaj
Trevor Noah
L.A. Weekly

UnBinged Picks the Best Television of 2021

While folks were slowly leaving their houses and attempting to return to normal, the best television of 2021 helped ease the awkward tension by acting as a touchstone in which people could relate to others (from a safe distance) again. Some shows wrote the pandemic into their storylines, but most chose to ignore it, and we were glad.
Popculture

Hulu Makes Deal to Keep Iconic NBC Series

ER fans watching the iconic medical drama on Hulu will not have to worry about switching to a new streaming platform to finish watching all 331 episodes. Hulu has renewed its streaming deal to keep the show on the Disney-owned platform, PopCulture.com learned Tuesday. The show joined the Hulu lineup in January 2018 after the service struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
Variety

Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2021’s Winners and Losers

A tally of the year’s most-watched TV networks seems wildly incomplete in the 2020s without Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus or HBO Max in the mix. But with no real apples-to-apples way of comparing viewership on the streaming platforms to linear consumption, we’ll continue to measure them in different ways, at least for now. In the land of the linear, sports continue to save the day, helping stabilize viewership this year for at least two of the four major broadcast networks. On the flip side, COVID be damned, a year without a contentious political season left most of the...
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
Deadline

First Segment Of ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Earns Nearly 20M Total Viewers, Marks Four-Year High For Annual Celebration – Update

UPDATE: In its first late-night portion, from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve garnered 19.6 million viewers and averaged a 5.8 rating in the 18-49 demo. Part 1 marked four-year highs for ABC’s annual celebration in both Total Viewers and demo rating since 2017. The first segment grew 6% in viewers (19.6 million vs. 18.4 million) and rose 4% in demo rating( 5.8/38 vs. 5.6/32) from the previous year. New Year’s Rockin’ Eve‘s first segment bested NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (1.9) and CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (1.1) in 18-49 demo rating in the...
HeySoCal

Golden Globes 2022 to press on without red carpet, celebrity presenters

There will be no red carpet for Sunday’s planned Golden Globe Award presentation — but apparently there would have been no celebrities to walk on it, anyway. Following a report Tuesday by Variety that “no celebs have agreed to take part” in the awards show, as the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association wrestles with diversity and ethics issues, the Golden Globes nonetheless announced some details for Sunday’s planned 79th annual presentation.
Variety

Former ABC Scheduling Head Andy Kubitz Heads to Netflix in New Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Former ABC executive Andy Kubitz is going to Netflix in a newly created role, Variety has learned exclusively. Kubitz will join the streamer later this month as the content finance director of programming and launch analytics. In that role, he will lead a team that develops tools and strategies to monitor and advise on content investment and programming strategy based on both internal and competitive insights. Kubitz was most recently executive vice president of programming strategy at ABC Entertainment, a role he held for eight years beginning in 2012. He oversaw daytime, primetime, and late-night program planning and scheduling, as well as film...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Head Writer Anna Drezen Leaving NBC Show To Focus On Freeform’s ‘Praise Petey’

Saturday Night Live head writer Anna Drezen is leaving the long-running NBC late-night comedy series. Drezen revealed that she was exiting the show just over a year after she was named one of the show’s head writers in September 2020. She said this week that she was leaving the show to focus on the Freeform animated comedy Praise Petey, starring Annie Murphy, John Cho and Christine Baranski, which scored a series order earlier this month. Drezen, who has also written on Peacock comedy series Girls5Eva, was initially hired as a staff writer on the show’s 42nd season in 2016, was promoted to supervising...
TheWrap

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Final Season Premiere Doubles ‘Black-ish’ Final Season Premiere

”Judge Steve Harvey“ brought some order to ABC with Wednesday’s series premiere. The “This Is Us” final season premiere doubled the “Black-ish” final season premiere in ratings and total viewers on Tuesday. Of course, one is a high-rated drama starting its sixth season and one a modestly rated comedy in its eighth season, and they only go head-to-head during “Black-ish’s” 9:30-10 p.m. half-hour, but still interesting enough to point out.
tvinsider.com

Midseason Ratings Check-In: Which Broadcast Shows Are Facing Cancellation?

Looks like NBC, ABC, Fox, and even the cancellation-averse CW might have some holes to fill on their primetime schedules next season. Those broadcast networks all have TV shows likely to be canceled this year, according to SpoilerTV’s weighted ratings formula. We’ve rounded up those endangered series in the...
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: ABC's Best and Worst Performing Shows

With your broadcast-TV favorites now on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season. Having previously eyed NBC and CBS, next up is ABC. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each ABC series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that column you will find the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK (far left) represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other...
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
Primetimer

Black-ish, This Is Us Begin Final Seasons, Judge Steve Harvey Bows on ABC

TV's winter season kicks into high gear tonight with the final season premieres of Black-ish and This Is Us, and the premiere of Steve Harvey's new "courtroom comedy." Also today: a trio of new sitcoms make their time period premieres, CBS's FBI franchise returns for the back half of the 2021-2022 season, and more. Here's what's new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
