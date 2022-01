As we all know Ben Simmons has been out all season due to “personal reasons”. Simmons took a lot of heat after an atrocious performance in the playoffs last season against the Hawks. This carried over into the offseason where Sixers fans were begging to get him off the team. Simmons obviously didn’t like this criticism and cut off all ties with the 76ers organization this summer. Simmons did return to the organization after talks of fines but this didn’t last long. Things escalated when Simmons didn’t show up for an interview on NBC Sports after being kicked out of practice. Simmons still hasn’t suited up this season and will likely never play another game for the Sixers.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO