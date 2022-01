Patch 12.1 will soon go live in League of Legends, set to launch worldwide on January 4, 2022. With that, several changes have rolled out on the PBE to test out how these might affect the state of the game in Season 12. Besides changes to champions and the terrain or map, several items are also set to be buffed or nerfed, including the mythic item Immortal Shieldbow. Here’s what we know so far about the planned item changes when the first patch of Season 12 arrives early next year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO