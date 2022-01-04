ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern white rhinos: The audacious plan that could save the species

Cover picture for the articleThere are only two Northern white rhinos left in the...

scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
University of Florida

Wildlife and Invasive Species Education (WISE) Species Profile: American White Pelican

Identification: The White Pelican is one of the largest birds in North America. White Pelicans have an average length of about 5 ft., an average wingspan of about 9.5 ft., and weighing in at a hefty ~19 lbs. White Pelicans are adorned with snow-white feathers, having a outline of black flight feathers on their wings. They have a large orange bill and orange legs. These pelicans prefer more inland areas on average as opposed to the coastal loving Brown Pelicans.
ANIMALS
stlpublicradio.org

Baby ‘snot otters’ hatch at the St. Louis Zoo, in hopes of saving the species

It starts with a cluster of milky white eggs, the fragile orbs wrapped in a cloud of slime. Inside each grape-sized egg, an embryo will develop, its unblinking eye staring into the water. When it hatches about two months later, the larva will be small enough to perch on a quarter. Eventually, it will develop into one of the largest amphibians in North America: the hellbender salamander.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
BBC

White-clawed crayfish: Sculpture highlights plight of species

A sculpture of a giant white-clawed crayfish has been unveiled in Northumberland as part of a programme to protect the endangered crustacean. The UK's only native species has been under threat from the invasive American signal crayfish, which competes for food and carries disease, for decades. The 12ft-long (3.65m) crayfish...
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Rare alien-like fish with a translucent head that exposes its glowing green eyes is spotted some 2,000 feet below the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California

There is an alien-like fish that lives some 2,000 feet below ocean off the coast of California that has a translucent head that exposes its glowing eyes. Called the barreley fish, the deep-sea creature was spotted by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) using its remote-operated vehicle (ROV). 'MBARI's...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Leopard seals feed on sharks in New Zealand

New research led by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature New Zealand has found evidence that leopard seals eat ghost sharks. This is the first recorded example of a seal eating a shark, making seals part of a small and exclusive club of marine predators that do so. Leopard seals...
ANIMALS
studyfinds.org

Woolly mammoths went extinct because of climate change, not human hunters

CAMBRIDGE, England — The woolly mammoth’s demise has been debated for centuries, with prehistoric hunters as the main suspects. However, according to new research, the giant herbivore met its end due to climate change, not humans. Scientists say that global warming happened so fast at the time that...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

New Species Discoveries Grow Earth’s Tree of Life: From the Lowland Forests of Madagascar to Easter Island’s Coral Reefs

California Academy of Sciences Researchers Describe 70 New Species in 2021. In 2021, researchers at the California Academy of Sciences added 70 new plant and animal species to the tree of life, enriching our understanding of Earth’s biodiversity and strengthening our ability to make informed conservation decisions. The new species include 14 beetles, 12 sea slugs, nine ants, seven fish, six scorpions, five sea stars, five flowering plants, four sharks, three spiders, two sea pens, one moss, one pygmy pipehorse, and one caecilian. More than a dozen Academy scientists—along with several dozen international collaborators—described the new species discoveries.
WILDLIFE
Good News Network

Wait, What?? Whales Once Walked Along the Coasts of North America

A tooth found nearly fifty years ago has recently been re-examined and found to contain the remains of a land-going whale from an extinct family found only in Pakistan. A cousin of other walking whales in the family of Remingtonocetidae, it’s the first discovery of this ancient animal in North America, and gives a tantalizing prospect of a potential distribution of these creatures across the entire world.
WILDLIFE
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
SCIENCE

