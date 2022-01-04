ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU @ Baylor Women’s Game Postponed

FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 1 day ago

The TCU at Baylor women’s game scheduled for January 5 has been postponed.

This comes in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.

TCU confirms the game’s cancellation is due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Baylor program.

There is no update on whether the Bears will be able to play Sunday against Texas.

Source: Big 12 Conference

Related
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball reveals full 2022 schedule

WACO, Texas – Baylor Baseball released its complete 2022 schedule on Friday, as announced by seventh-year head coach Steve Rodriguez. The Bears will play 32 of their 52 regular-season games in Waco – including conference series against TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Baylor will also participate in the Shriners Children’s College Classic on March […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor introduces new head soccer coach Michelle Lenard

WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor introduced new head soccer coach Michelle Lenard with an introductory press conference. Lenard comes to Waco after 14 seasons as the head coach at Dallas Baptist. During her time there, she compiled 200-77-26 record and led the Patriots to 13 conference championships. Most recently, her team made the Division […]
WACO, TX
Texas State
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

