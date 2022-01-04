TCU @ Baylor Women’s Game Postponed

The TCU at Baylor women’s game scheduled for January 5 has been postponed.

This comes in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.

TCU confirms the game’s cancellation is due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Baylor program.

There is no update on whether the Bears will be able to play Sunday against Texas.

Source: Big 12 Conference

