Veterans advocates saw significant progress in 2021 in the fight to improve care and benefits for victims of burn pit smoke, but they’re hoping for even more in 2022. The issue of toxic exposure injuries for veterans has been a point of emphasis for outside organizations for years. This past year, advocates for those ill veterans saw a number of bills to extend research, monitoring and benefits eligibility advance further than ever before in Congress, only to stall out at the end of the year.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO