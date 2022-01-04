ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

State health officials say they also have trouble getting rapid COVID tests

By Evan Jones
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState health officials say they’re having as much trouble as anyone finding those rapid antigen COVID tests, and until supplies become more widely available, they urge...

CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
CBS New York

New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests. State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only. That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
WRBL News 3

State health officials, Piedmont Columbus Regional urge people not to seek standard COVID-19 testing at local ERs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — State and local health officials are urging people who suspect they might have the COVID-19 virus from seeking testing at hospital emergency rooms. “To help keep hospital emergency departments open to treat medical emergencies, individuals seeking COVID testing should not go to hospital emergency departments, unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 […]
FOX59

State changes criteria for rapid testing, cites national shortage of COVID-19 antigen tests

INDIANAPOLIS — Facing high demand and a national shortage of rapid tests, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its testing procedures Tuesday. The department will extend hours at the community testing and vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The new hours effective immediately, will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through […]
