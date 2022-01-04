Northern white rhinos: The audacious plan that could save the species

California Academy of Sciences Researchers Describe 70 New Species in 2021. In 2021, researchers at the California Academy of Sciences added 70 new plant and animal species to the tree of life, enriching our understanding of Earth’s biodiversity and strengthening our ability to make informed conservation decisions. The new species include 14 beetles, 12 sea slugs, nine ants, seven fish, six scorpions, five sea stars, five flowering plants, four sharks, three spiders, two sea pens, one moss, one pygmy pipehorse, and one caecilian. More than a dozen Academy scientists—along with several dozen international collaborators—described the new species discoveries.

WILDLIFE ・ 23 HOURS AGO