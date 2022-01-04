Danmachi Season 4 Trailer With English Subtitles Appears

Based on the manga written and illustrated by Kenjiro Hata, “Tonikawa (or “Fly Me to the Moon in Japan) follows a high school kid named Nasa Yuzaki (Zach Aguilar of Jojo and One Punch Man Fame) who becomes the subject of jokes by his school peers due to his weird name. In a nutshell, Nasa is a guy who seems to have his shit together in life and has worked hard ever since he was a child to preserve that success. But everything thing changes one day when Nasa encounters a beautiful girl after he received his practice exam grades for high school. When he tries to talk to her, he gets hit by a truck. After the girl saves him, Nasa miraculously follows her at a bus stop and he confesses his love for her. The girl who’s name is Tsukasa Tsukuyomi (Voiced by Lauren Landa), agrees to become his girlfriend, but only if they are married first. When Nasa, who had previously decided to not go to high school in order to look for Tsukasa, reaches his 18th birthday, he is still committed to the promise he made on that night. Suddenly, Tsukasa shows up at his doorstep with a marriage form, and their new life as a married couple begins.

