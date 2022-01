GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - These past few days, the Grand Valley has been seeing snowfall, which will likely continue throughout the week. Elise Thatcher with the Colorado Department of Transportation says they are preparing for what’s to come. “As we transition to the next storm, we got our plowers out. Our plow drivers out, making sure we are keeping the roads as clear as possible. We are pre-treating the roads wherever necessary,” said Thatcher.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO