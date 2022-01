Across the United States, bird populations have shrunk by about 3 billion since 1970. As a matter of fact, in New York City alone, approximately 200,000 birds a year die from flying into buildings. As our high-rise cities grow upward and outward, the problem is only likely to grow exponentially, with more and more birds dying by crashing into tall glass buildings, communication towers, and power lines. However, with excellent design, this doesn't have to be the case.

