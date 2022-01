ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are searching for a teen who left her Ann Arbor home Christmas weekend and has not been seen by her family since. Te’onna Lashay Tolliver, 15, was reported missing after leaving her home on Dec. 26 and has not been seen by her family as of Tuesday, Jan 4, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO