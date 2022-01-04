These Are The Best Colleges In Pennsylvania, Website Says

Niche has released its 2022 rankings of the best colleges in Pennsylvania.

The University of Pennsylvania was ranked first among the top 10 in the state.

The calculations were based on "an analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni." Niche said

"The ranking compares more than 1,000 top colleges and universities in the U.S. This year's rankings have reduced the weight of ACT/SAT scores to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process," the website added.

The following colleges/universities were named:

1. University of Pennsylvania (Philadephia)

2. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh)

3. Haverford College (Haverford)

4. Swarthmore College (Swarthmore)

5. Villanova University (Villanova)

6. Lehigh University (Bethlehem)

7. Lafayette College (Easton)

8. Bucknell University (Lewisburg)

9. Penn State University (State College)

10. Bryn Mawr College (Bryn Mawr)

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Planning Commission via Flickr.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.