Houma, LA

Trial underway for Houma man accused of sex crimes

By Dan Copp, The Courier
 1 day ago
Jury selection was underway Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of sexual abuse.

Juan Jorge Recio Jr., 31, of Houma, is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

During jury selection, attorneys on both sides ask potential jurors a series of varied questions designed to create a six-person jury capable of making a bias-free judgment. Attorneys will also select four alternates who will serve on the jury if the need arises.

As of April 20, 2020, all juries in criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant.

A conviction for indecent behavior with a juvenile carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, two of which must be served without probation, parole or early release.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the charges resulted from an investigation in February 2020. A girl under the age of 17 reported that Recio had inappropriately touched her.

Also:Houma man acquitted in attempted murder trial at Civic Center

After being questioned by detectives, Recio was taken into custody and has since been released on bail.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Chris Erny and Gary Williams. Recio is being represented by Houma attorney Teresa King.

State District Judge Timothy Ellender Jr. of Houma is presiding over the case.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

