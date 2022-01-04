50 Of The Best Airbnb Rentals In New York City

One of the best parts about planning a getaway is where you plan to stay! From hotels to hostels, it's no secret that there are a ton of options out there for travelers, but there is truly something special about staying in an Airbnb. We have found so many stylish city rentals , including romantic spots , mountain locales , and lakeside retreats , but if you are planning a trip to the Big Apple, you're going to want to stay in a stylish pad, no doubt. New York City has it all, as seen in TripSavvy : Broadway, art museums, and a stellar shopping and restaurant scene.

According to Time Out , renting an Airbnb is the best way to experience the city just like a local would, and who wouldn't love that? Read on to see the top 50 Airbnb rentals all over NYC. We bet you can't wait to plan your trip to experience the bright lights in the Big Apple!

Dreamy Boho Retreat Near Gramercy Park

This eclectic one-bedroom Airbnb loft is inside an exquisite brownstone. It features loads of character throughout, including exposed beams, an ornate wooden bed, a wood-burning fireplace, and many plants. It's close to NYC's Gramercy Park and would be a romantic vacation for two.

Waterfront Cottage In Queens

This two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Airbnb flooded with natural light sits on the water in Queens. Take in the incredible views and sunsets through the expansive windows.

The Artist's Experience In Midtown Manhattan

The one-bedroom Airbnb dubbed The Artist's Experience is located in Midtown Manhattan and is near Hell's Kitchen's best bars and restaurants. It can host up to two guests.

Private Room In Architect's East Village Home

Stay in a private room in an architect's abode close to everything you will want to explore in the East Village, including the Lower East Side, Washington Square Park, and Soho. Plus, there's a Michelin-starred sushi spot steps from the Airbnb rental! Plus, it won't break the bank.

Quiet Getaway In Queens, New York

Located in the western area of Queens in Ridgewood sits a two-bedroom Airbnb getaway with a beautiful garden near cozy cafes and restaurants.

Studio Apartment In Brooklyn

This super affordable studio apartment Airbnb is perfect for two guests for a romantic weekend in Brooklyn. It has its own entrance and is close to train stations for you to explore the entire city.

Loft In The Lower East Side

A family of four will love this one-bedroom Airbnb loft with an exposed beam ceiling and large windows in the Lower East Side that hovers high over Orchard Street.

Chateau In The City

The listing refers to this Airbnb as "The small Chateau in the trees" and it's easy to see why. French décor , artwork, and beautiful chandeliers are seen throughout the studio apartment, so you may forget you're in NYC for a minute. However, its East Village location puts you in the middle of a dynamic neighborhoods.

Studio Apartment With Incredible Views Of Central Park

Trust us, you won't want to miss the amazing views from this Airbnb . You'll see Central Park, the Upper West Side, and Midtown Manhattan from this perch in the sky.

Global Décor In A Cool Brooklyn Apartment

Get inspired by the global décor and eclectic artwork in this super cool one-bedroom Airbnb apartment in a Brooklyn Brownstone.

East Village Getaway

This one-bedroom Airbnb in the East Village features exposed brick and bright, shiny cabinets in the kitchen. But the best part is the location? It's close to great restaurants, music venues, coffee shops, and more!

Studio Apartment In Brooklyn Brownstone

Enjoy a stay in this studio apartment Airbnb in a luxurious Brooklyn Brownstone basement. The one-bedroom rental lets guests arrive through its own private entrance.

Loft In Midtown Manhattan

Exposed brick and beamed ceilings abound in this gorgeous loft Airbnb located in Midtown Manhattan. Extra-large closets and a work area make it the perfect work-from-home environment in the Big Apple.

Brooklyn Brownstone Apartment

We must admit, this charming Brooklyn Airbnb gives off a medieval European aesthetic with its low-slung ceiling, fireplace, and exposed beams.

An Artsy Studio Apartment In Brooklyn

This artistic Brooklyn studio Airbnb is part of a duplex and has a small kitchenette with no stove, so you'll have plenty of time to explore the cute eateries nearby. We like the reasonable price, too.

Prospect Heights Gem

This Airbnb in Prospect Heights has won accolades from Plum Guide, which scours the web for the best homes on rental sites like Airbnb. The one-bedroom home boasts a calming, light green living room , a peaceful garden and has even been the location of 2017's film "A Kid Like Jake."

A Boho Loft In East Williamsburg/Bushwick

The garden has been brought inside this bohemian-style Airbnb in East Williamsburg/Bushwick, close to excellent restaurants.

A Little Italy/Chinatown Retreat In NYC

Explore NYC's Little Italy and Chinatown area with a stay at this affordable, private room Airbnb with walls painted in bubble gum pink.

Bronx Apartment With Backyard

This one-bedroom Airbnb in the Bronx is the perfect escape for up to four guests. It has a backyard with a seating area ideal for alfresco dining.

Brooklyn Home Near Mccarren Park

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Airbnb is one block from McCarren Park, which has facilities for sports, including softball, volleyball, and soccer.

West Village Rental

This one-bedroom Airbnb in the West Village is the best location if you are a foodie that wants to explore the best restaurants on Hudson Street and Chelsea Market.

Former Dance Hall Turned Loft In Williamsburg

This three-bedroom, 1,900-square-foot loft Airbnb had a former life as a dance hall with expansive 14-foot ceilings. The residence features 1970s décor, a beautiful industrial kitchen, and a Juliet balcony ideal for a large family of seven.

Hell's Kitchen Studio Close To Everything

This Hell's Kitchen Airbnb is close to restaurants and easy walking distance to Times Square and the harbor. The price is nice, too!

Studio Apartment In Harlem

Enjoy the private patio with a glass of vino in this Harlem Airbnb studio apartment, perfect for a romantic getaway for two.

Carriage House In Brooklyn

A quaint street in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn is where you can spend the weekend in a carriage house Airbnb that will feel a world away. It boasts 20-foot beamed ceilings that bring plenty of character to the airy, bright space.

Studio In The West Village With Famous Former Tenants

This one-bedroom studio Airbnb in the West Village is said to have famous former tenants, including Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Walt Disney! It features exposed brick, wood floors and is suitable for long-term tenants.

Stylish Loft Apartment In Brooklyn

This stylish Airbnb in Brooklyn may be for two guests, but it has ample bright yellow seating on the expansive patio for you to really spread out.

Gorgeous Sunsets In Midtown

Take in the beautiful river and city views from this Midtown Airbnb condo, blocks from Hudson Yards. We think you may never want to leave!

Amazing Sunroom In The Upper East Side

This 3,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom Airbnb apartment has one of the most impressive sunrooms we've ever seen, covered in windows on the ceiling and back wall. Located in the Upper East Side, it has an outdoor patio and can accommodate up to 14 guests.

West Village Loft

Imagine a loft in the stylish West Village that can host a family of 15. This Airbnb rental boasts 3,500 square feet and has six private bedrooms and a large open floor plan for the entire family to enjoy.

Immaculate West Village Townhouse

This two-bedroom West Village townhouse Airbnb is the ideal spot to spend your nights while visiting NYC. It has a beautiful Waterford Crystal chandelier and two fireplaces, and the kitchen has a gorgeous stained-glass window, so we imagine romantic nights in!

Stay In A Mansion In NYC

Get the chance to stay in a beautifully decorated room in a grand mansion thanks to Airbnb , located on the third floor in Brooklyn. This is a good option for budget-conscious travelers.

Photographer's Loft In Chinatown/Lower East Side

A local NYC photographer owns this 1,500-square-foot loft Airbnb in Chinatown/Lower East Side, and it's easy to see why you'd be smitten at first glance. White floors and walls give it an ethereal aesthetic, and exposed beams make you want to look up.

Luxury Penthouse In Williamsburg

This three-level penthouse has incredible Manhattan, Williamsburg, and McCarren Park views. Located in Williamsburg, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom Airbnb has a fantastic rooftop where you can literally take it all in from.

Unique Houseboat In Queens

Stay on a one-bedroom Airbnb houseboat filled with eclectic decor dubbed "The James Franco" when visiting Queens. The houseboat is a few blocks from Rockaway Beach and will definitely give you a unique NYC experience.

Iconic 1830s Soho Townhouse

If you're headed to NYC to shop, look no further than this stellar 1830s Soho townhouse Airbnb with a private terrace.

Bright Apartment Near Major Attractions

This studio apartment Airbnb has fantastic views and is near attractions such as Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle, Central Park, Rockefeller Center, and Times Square!

Gorgeous Penthouse With Loads Of Character

This epic three-bedroom penthouse Airbnb is situated in a pre-war building. It boasts all of the historical character you would think to expect, such as brick walls everywhere (even the kitchen island !), a fireplace, a light-filled solarium bedroom, and two private terraces.

A Chic Apartment Located In The Bowery

This Bowery classic apartment Airbnb is near Manhattan's action and has one bedroom bathed in all-white walls and crisp bedding. There's a private patio and a rooftop deck that guests can enjoy.

A Great Stay In Queens

This 800-square-foot glam Airbnb in Forest Hills, Queens, is near quaint cafes and restaurants and features modern furniture and gleaming wood floors.

Colorful Abode In Brooklyn

This one-bedroom Airbnb is in the Stuyvesant Heights district of Bed-Stuy, and is the ideal retreat if you want to be surrounded by splashes of color. Whether you're relaxing in the teal and orange living room or spending time in the tranquil lilac living room, it's an excellent choice for exploring the city.

Artistic Apartment In The Basement Of A Brownstone In Brooklyn

This basement apartment Airbnb in Brooklyn is anything but dreary. An entire wall is dedicated to art with a unique red and white mural painting.

Adorable Rental In Park Slope

This one-bedroom Airbnb is situated in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope, with plenty of fun activities to do nearby, including visiting Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and the Brooklyn Museum. It's also easy on your wallet.

Garden Apartment Getaway In Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

This afforbable, music-themed garden apartment is a gem of an Airbnb located in a 620-square-foot space in an 1890s building in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

Backyard Secret Garden In Greenpoint

This three-bedroom Airbnb apartment in the Greenpoint neighborhood is a magical oasis with a backyard garden that you won't want to leave. There's a dining table with string lights overhead for the perfect alfresco option.

Soho Artist's Loft

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom artist's loft is an Airbnb in Soho and is close to many vibrant neighborhoods such as Chinatown, Little Italy, Tribeca, Nolita, and The Village.

Brownstone Studio Apartment In Brooklyn

This renovated apartment in Brooklyn has exposed brick and an upgraded kitchen . Up to four guests can stay in this Airbnb .

Incredible Loft Rooftop In Ridgewood

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom loft Airbnb in the Ridgewood neighborhood has not one but two outdoor spaces for you to enjoy during your stay, including an incredible rooftop deck!

Panoramic Views In Tribeca

Located in a high-rise in the chic Tribeca neighborhood is a one-bedroom Airbnb with panoramic views of Manhattan.

