Do Glasses Cause Dark Circles?

I am not a morning person — and I almost always wake up with puffy, dark circles and dry skin from staying up too late. So Bliss Holographic Foil Eye Patches have become a staple in my morning skincare routine. They adhere so well, I wear them (for 15 minutes) while I move around, prepping my under eyes while I make coffee, brush my teeth, and get ready for a day full of meetings. The masks are infused with ingredients like vitamin C to brighten, licorice root extract to soothe, and squalene to moisturize. They hydrate so well, they create the perfect canvas for my makeup routine, and I can sometimes even skip concealer altogether. And when I really have my life together, I'll stash a few packets in the fridge for a cooling sensation that's both enjoyable and effective for boosting blood circulation around the eyes.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO