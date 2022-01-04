ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Health Shreveport moves COVID testing site to Louisiana State Fairgrounds as cases soar

 1 day ago
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the LSU Health Shreveport Center for Emerging Viral Threats will be moving its community COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts back to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds located at 3701 Hudson Avenue.

This temporary move is being made to reduce wait times and to accommodate more individuals each day.

More omicron news:What to do if I can't get a COVID test in Louisiana

It is critical to the effectiveness of area hospitals and urgent/quick care facilities that asymptomatic individuals not utilize ER or Urgent Care facilities for COVID testing.

The Louisiana State Fairgrounds location will return to a high throughput, multiple lane site like the one set up when vaccines became available in early 2021.

The Louisiana National Guard, CHRISTUS Health, Willis-Knighton Health System, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, and the Louisiana Department of Health continue to be essential partners in support of the LSUHS CEVT testing and vaccination efforts in Northwest Louisiana.

PCR Tests for COIVD-19, COVID vaccinations, booster shots, and third doses, will all be available at the Fairgrounds Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with gates closing at 4:30 p.m.

Test results will be available within 24-48 hours with PCR tests being the “gold standard” for accuracy. Pre-registration is not required for testing

