ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toyota unseats GM as leader in U.S. sales amid semiconductor chip shortage in 2021

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Toyota replaced General Motors as the top-selling automaker in the United States in 2021, amid the shortage of semiconductor chips.

Detroit automaker GM had held the top spot since 1931, but the Japanese automaker replaced it in the No. 1 spot as it was able to manage supply chain issues better during the semiconductor chip shortage that halted production and led to record-low inventories, CNBC reported.

Despite the chip shortage, Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, up by 10.4% compared to 2020, year-end sales reports released Tuesday show.

On the other hand, GM sold 2.2 million vehicles last year, down by about 13% year over year.

Toyota sold 114,034 more vehicles than GM in 2021.

The ranking marks the first time a non-domestic automaker has become the best selling automaker in the United States, with Ford holding the top spot prior to GM, CNBC noted.

Jack Hollis, Toyota North America's senior vice president of automotive operations, downplayed the company's No. 1 spot during a call with reporters.

"Yes, we did surpass General Motors in sales," Hollis said on the call. "But to be clear, that is not our goal, nor do we see it as sustainable."

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Semiconductor#Detroit#Vehicles#Japanese#Cnbc
UPI News

GM introduces Chevy Silverado EV to rival Ford F-150 Lightning

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- General Motors revealed its new Chevrolet Silverado EV on Wednesday during a virtual Consumer Electronics Show. The electric pickup rivals the Ford F-150 Lightning which was revealed in May. The 2024 Silverado has an expected 400-mile range on a full charge and uses GM's Ultium Platform.
CARS
Cheddar News

GM Unveils All-Electric Version of Bestselling Silverado Pickup Truck at CES 2022

General Motors rolled out the newest addition to its EV fleet with the all-electric Silverado pickup truck. Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer at GM, joined Cheddar to talk about the latest EV offering and how it matches up to its past gas-powered versions. She said she expects demand to soar after the "first-level truck" sold out in just 12 minutes and talked about steps GM plans to take to regain its title as top U.S. auto seller after being dethroned by Toyota in 2021 with emphasis on the EV market. "I think this is an exciting new inflection point for the market overall, for [an] idea of an all-electric future, and certainly shows that we're extremely committed to the idea of everybody in an electric vehicle," said Wahl.
CARS
AFP

GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market

General Motors launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, formally entering a contest for the lucrative US pickup market against fellow Detroit giant Ford as well as Tesla and other electric vehicle upstarts. Tesla has also eyed the US pickup market, with Elon Musk unveiling a vehicle dubbed the "Cybertruck" with a space-age look.
CARS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Fiat Chrysler reports 2% drop in annual U.S. auto sales

(Reuters) - FCA U.S. LLC reported a drop in U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as the carmaker grappled with chip shortage issue that forced it to halt production across Europe and the United States. The fourth largest automaker in the world said annual U.S. sales fell by over 2% to...
ECONOMY
AFP

General Motors unveils electric Silverado, its top-selling truck

General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle. Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies. GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT. "Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."
DETROIT, MI
WKYC

Chip shortage leading to dip in new car sales, but increase in used

TOLEDO, Ohio — The worldwide computer chip shortage is causing major problems for the auto industry. Fewer chips are leading to fewer cars rolling off the assembly line and onto dealership lots. Some plants have even halted production on certain days because of a lack of chips. Ford plants...
TOLEDO, OH
The Verge

Chip shortages cost GM the US vehicle sales crown it’s held since 1931

General Motors is no longer the top seller of vehicles in the US as reported Tuesday by CNBC. The Detroit powerhouse lost the crown to Toyota, which reportedly sold about 114,000 more vehicles than GM in 2021. GM reported Tuesday that total sales were down almost 13 percent last year...
BUSINESS
Pantagraph

Watch now: Toyota is now top-selling automaker in the US

Japanese automaker Toyota is now the top-selling automaker in the US, having outsold General Motors in 2021. This is the first time in nearly a century that GM did not lead the US in auto sales. Toyota sold 2.33 million vehicles in the US in 2021, while GM sold 2.21 million. Toyota SVP Jack Hollis said that the company is “grateful” for its customers, but "being No. 1 is never a focus or priority". GM said it is expecting to see growth in 2022 with the launch of several new vehicles, including EVs and redesigned pickups. GM had been the top-selling automaker in the US every year since 1931.
BUSINESS
finance-commerce.com

Automakers cut features amid chip shortage

Most people are aware that automakers have felt the brunt of the worldwide microchip shortage, resulting in understocked dealerships at a time when consumer demand is high. But there’s another less well-known trend that can further complicate the process of buying a new vehicle. In an effort to expedite production, some automakers are limiting, or have stopped offering, certain popular features that they can’t produce because of the microchip shortage.
TECHNOLOGY
franchising.com

Ziebart Announces Unprecedented Annual Growth amid Chip Shortage

Automotive Aftermarket Services Franchise Announces Annual Sales, Industry Predictions for 2022. January 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // Troy, MI - Due to extreme demand for vehicle care services, leading automotive protection services provider Ziebart is ending 2021 with record-breaking sales and franchise growth. Company executives attribute the impressive system-wide performance to a variety of factors, including the automotive chip shortage. The shortage has motivated consumers to invest in optimal care and protection for their existing or recently purchased new or used vehicles.
TROY, MI
The Post and Courier

SC automakers see growth in sales despite chip shortages, virus worries

South Carolina's top automakers overcame COVID-19 fears and global computer chip shortages to notch double-figure U.S. sales increases in 2021, with electric vehicles accounting for a growing percentage of deliveries. “Despite persistent industry challenges in 2021, consumer demand for our products remained strong ...," said Anders Gustafsson, vice president of...
CHARLESTON, SC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy