Toyota unseats GM as leader in U.S. sales amid semiconductor chip shortage in 2021

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Toyota replaced General Motors as the top-selling automaker in the United States in 2021, amid the shortage of semiconductor chips.

Detroit automaker GM had held the top spot since 1931, but the Japanese automaker replaced it in the No. 1 spot as it was able to manage supply chain issues better during the semiconductor chip shortage that halted production and led to record-low inventories, CNBC reported.

Despite the chip shortage, Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, up by 10.4% compared to 2020, year-end sales reports released Tuesday show.

On the other hand, GM sold 2.2 million vehicles last year, down by about 13% year over year.

Toyota sold 114,034 more vehicles than GM in 2021.

The ranking marks the first time a non-domestic automaker has become the best selling automaker in the United States, with Ford holding the top spot prior to GM, CNBC noted.

Jack Hollis, Toyota North America's senior vice president of automotive operations, downplayed the company's No. 1 spot during a call with reporters.

"Yes, we did surpass General Motors in sales," Hollis said on the call. "But to be clear, that is not our goal, nor do we see it as sustainable."